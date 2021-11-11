Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 91,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $993.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.12. Agenus has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.79.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agenus stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

