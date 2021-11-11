AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Issues Earnings Results

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerSale updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AerSale stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of AerSale worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASLE shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

