Mowi ASA’s (MHGVY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

MHGVY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.70. 24,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,304. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. Mowi ASA has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

