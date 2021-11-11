Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Angion Biomedica from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angion Biomedica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

NASDAQ:ANGN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.47. 2,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 98.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth about $158,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angion Biomedica (ANGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.