Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,073 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

