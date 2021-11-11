WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $116.75 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $206.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.