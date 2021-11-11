Analysts Set Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) PT at $24.75

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Atotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,012. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. Atotech has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atotech will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

