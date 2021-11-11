$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.20. SS&C Technologies posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after buying an additional 225,699 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 68,274 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 570.9% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.80. 29,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $79.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

