Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Issues Earnings Results

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,134. The firm has a market cap of $851.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. Applied Molecular Transport has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $78.22.
In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,571 shares of company stock worth $740,562 in the last ninety days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
