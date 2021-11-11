Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Issues Earnings Results

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,134. The firm has a market cap of $851.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. Applied Molecular Transport has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $78.22.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,571 shares of company stock worth $740,562 in the last ninety days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 161.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

