Brokerages Set Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Target Price at $58.00

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

Several research firms recently commented on BBU. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BBU traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.12. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $50.22.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

