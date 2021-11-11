South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.50 Million

Brokerages expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to report $344.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.30 million and the lowest is $338.40 million. South State posted sales of $363.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.87.

NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $83.47. 8,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,630. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 55.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,261,000 after buying an additional 425,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 5.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,342,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the third quarter worth about $1,449,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in South State by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

