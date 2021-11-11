Add.xyz Price Hits $0.58 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Add.xyz has a market cap of $3.52 million and $39,101.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00053869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00225792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00092360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

