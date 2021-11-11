suterusu (SUTER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $384,788.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a market cap of $27.29 million and approximately $384,788.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00053869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00225792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00092360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

