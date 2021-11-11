Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.18.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $264.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.24 and a 200-day moving average of $232.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $138.61 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $253.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

