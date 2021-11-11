Zenswap Network Token Market Capitalization Hits $45,543.11 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $45,543.11 and approximately $175.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00053869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00225792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00092360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.