Analysts Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $804.48 Million

Analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report sales of $804.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $828.00 million and the lowest is $786.00 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $749.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in AptarGroup by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.55. 3,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $118.61 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

