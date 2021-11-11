Noir (NOR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $254.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Noir has a market capitalization of $133,212.36 and approximately $254.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noir has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00135992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00018655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.74 or 0.00495906 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00074134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,493,031 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

