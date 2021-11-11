Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,647. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $559,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $795,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $2,048,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.