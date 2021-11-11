BMO Capital Markets Raises Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to C$20.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCN. CIBC increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. 6,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,952. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.78. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

