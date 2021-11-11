Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will report earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Bank of Montreal posted earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,046. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $65.65 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

