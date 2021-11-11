EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131,079 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.