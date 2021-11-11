Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 131.37%.

REI traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.44. 20,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,711. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $341.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.39. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 511,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $987,196.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,687,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,263.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ring Energy stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REI. Truist increased their price target on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

