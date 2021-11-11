Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ADMS remained flat at $$8.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 26,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $372.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 1,586.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

