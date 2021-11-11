PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.30 billion-$25.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.77 billion.PayPal also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Truist decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.85.

PYPL traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $202.80. The company had a trading volume of 742,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.58. PayPal has a 1-year low of $183.54 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $238.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

