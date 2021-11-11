Haynes International (HAYN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Haynes International to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.16. 770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,452. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.72 million, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.