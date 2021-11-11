Haynes International (HAYN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Haynes International to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.16. 770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,452. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.72 million, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haynes International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Haynes International worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.