Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 579,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150,891 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $135,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

Shares of V stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.24. The company had a trading volume of 100,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,012. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.73 and its 200 day moving average is $230.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.81 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

