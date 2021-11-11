Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,122 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. General Motors accounts for approximately 0.8% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in General Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 111.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,278,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

