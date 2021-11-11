Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $109.58 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $69.93 and a one year high of $115.52. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

