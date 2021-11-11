$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.67. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 412,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,732,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. Comcast has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $248.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Comcast by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 439,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 122,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 611,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,205,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,203,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.