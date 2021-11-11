Analysts Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) PT at C$85.39

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cormark increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,494.81.

Shares of TSE IAG traded up C$1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$75.60. The company had a trading volume of 89,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,211. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$53.02 and a 12-month high of C$76.87. The stock has a market cap of C$8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$72.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

