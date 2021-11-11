ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives $25.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $206,806.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,346.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,088 shares of company stock worth $29,899,191.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

TDUP traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.94. 63,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,130. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

