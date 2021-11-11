DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives $23.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

DZS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 2,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,503. DZS has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $376.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DZS will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DZS during the second quarter worth $2,075,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in DZS by 6.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the first quarter worth $2,645,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DZS during the first quarter worth $9,281,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

