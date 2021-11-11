Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 180,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.76. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

