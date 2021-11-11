Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Danske upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AKRTF remained flat at $$2.82 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.