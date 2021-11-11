Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.07. 9,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,295. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanmina stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Sanmina worth $23,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

