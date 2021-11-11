WePower (WPR) Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. WePower has a market cap of $3.43 million and $3,945.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WePower has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00226332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00092020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

