Quantis Network Reaches Market Cap of $25,855.49 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 11th. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $25,855.49 and $46.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00074512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00096786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,709.13 or 0.07244748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,048.30 or 1.00073274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020205 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

