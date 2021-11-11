Bao Finance Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00074512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00096786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,709.13 or 0.07244748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,048.30 or 1.00073274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020205 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.