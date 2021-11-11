Phantasma (SOUL) Price Up 105.1% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 105.1% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00003331 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $223.07 million and approximately $29.78 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,645.98 or 0.99454334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00050910 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00039315 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.36 or 0.00640552 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000140 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

