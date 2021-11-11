Aena S.M.E.’s (ANNSF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANNSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF traded down $3.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.70. 33 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.14.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

