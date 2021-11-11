iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after buying an additional 629,980 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,103,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.52. 1,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,873. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $196.76 and a 12-month high of $264.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.