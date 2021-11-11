Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $148.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $414.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

