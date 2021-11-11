Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626,531 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,284 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $72,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.36 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.14. The company has a market capitalization of $226.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.