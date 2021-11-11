Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $1,580,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 51.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,907,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after buying an additional 646,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59. The firm has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

