Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,929,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,542,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after purchasing an additional 41,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $189.45 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.80.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.29.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

