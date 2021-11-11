Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Down 5.6%

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 9,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 340,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

KLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.54.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,933,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,319,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,647,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

