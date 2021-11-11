Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.25

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$37.25 and last traded at C$36.76, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.98.
Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.57.
About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.
