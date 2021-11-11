H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
Shares of HEOFF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. H2O Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $170.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.57.
H2O Innovation Company Profile
H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.
