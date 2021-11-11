H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of HEOFF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. H2O Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $170.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.57.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

