Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

NYSE:SLB opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

