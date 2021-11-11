Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.32. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of IONS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. 14,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after buying an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,837,000 after acquiring an additional 590,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 963,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 487,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

